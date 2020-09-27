Kangana Ranaut jumps in US Presidential poll debate, here is her take on Trump's demand for Joe Biden's 'drug test'

Ahead of the first debate-stage matchup, US President Donald Trump on Sunday demanded that his Democratic challenger Joe Biden should take a drug test.
Trump tweeted, "I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???"
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to her official Twitter handle to react to Trump's latest salvo against Biden's mental agility and wrote, "Its not the content of this tweet but the context of it that I appreciate, accusations of taking drugs is used as a slur, much better than naming mother’s reproductive organs/stigmatising mental illnesses. We as a society must know what is it that we recognise as truly shameful."
While Ranaut's hot take on Trump's demand left a section of Twitter perplexed, others took to the comments section to react to it.
A user wrote, "I am a big fan of yours. But do you really think everything you say is right always? Can't you just focus more on making good movies as you look stunning in your movies and we truely want to see you only. Why commenting anything and spoiling your name here."
Taking a dig at Kangana, another commented, "With the speed, she is acquiring knowledge and philosophy and ability to share it thoroughly with the already enlighten bhakts...Soon, she can debate with Richard Dawkins, write AI algorithms, resolve bugs in Nasa, participate in BUG BOUNTY programs, surpass Sadhguru etc."
