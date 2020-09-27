Kangana Ranaut jumps in US Presidential poll debate, here is her take on Trump's demand for Joe Biden's 'drug test'

Ahead of the first debate-stage matchup, US President Donald Trump on Sunday demanded that his Democratic challenger Joe Biden should take a drug test.

Trump tweeted, "I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???"

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to her official Twitter handle to react to Trump's latest salvo against Biden's mental agility and wrote, "Its not the content of this tweet but the context of it that I appreciate, accusations of taking drugs is used as a slur, much better than naming mother’s reproductive organs/stigmatising mental illnesses. We as a society must know what is it that we recognise as truly shameful."