Kangana Ranaut is all praise for Karan Johar-produced 'Shershaah': 'It was a big responsibility, you all excelled'

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Thursday showered praise on Karan Johar's 'Shershaah' which stars Sidharath Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress shared a still from the film and called it a 'glorious tribute' to Captain Vikram Batra. She also congratulated the entire team of 'Shershaah'.

"What a glorious tribute @sidmalhotra. Congratulations to entire team. It was a big responsibility and you all excelled," she wrote.

Sidharth reshared her story on his official Instagram account and wrote, "Thank You."

In other story, she shared a photo of Captain Batra and wrote, "National hero Vikram Batra was a Himachali boy from Palampur, very popular and loved soldier. When the tragedy happened, news spread like wildfire in Himachal, it slit through our hearts. As a kid, I remember being tormented for days #shershaah."

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, 'Shershaah' is the biopic of Captain Vikram Batra, a Kargil War hero who died in the line of duty during the war.

'Shershaah' has been receiving love from all quarters. The movie has been lauded by several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Kamal Haasan and others.

For those unversed, Kangana had famously accused Karan Johar, one of the film's producers, of being the 'flag-bearer of nepotism' in an episode of 'Koffee with Karan' a few years ago.

She has since been embroiled in a public battle of words with producer-filmmaker.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 10:13 AM IST