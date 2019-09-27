Kangana Ranaut is a monochromatic style diva in this Toni Maticevski outfit; see pics

Kangana Ranaut who always look effortlessly elegant in any ensemble, yet again proved this thing right. The Manikarnika actress was at the Miss Diva 2019 event. And she was looking dapper in her black and white Toni Maticevski outfit.

Kangana in her simple yet classy look, letting her off-shoulder monochrome outfit, which was teamed with black pants, do all the talking. Hair tied in a neat ponytail added oomph to the look, which was rounded out with Tom Ford pointy-toe heels, and a pair of matching earrings from Latique. Kangana’s look was styled by Ami Patel, Sanjay Kumar Dhauliya, and Mala Agnani Rao.