Kangana Ranaut in 'Doctor Strange' with Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar? Here's the movie poster

In an edited version of a 'Doctor Strange' movie poster, originally posted by an Instagram page titled 'weareslurp', Kangana's face has been edited over Doctor Strange's (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) face.

As the actress features in the superhero avatar in the foreground, all her current enemies feature in the background.

Behind Kangana, Karan Johar's face is placed over Tilda Swinton's character. Next to Karan, a star is edited in place of Benedict Wong's face and it reads 'Star Kid', a jibe at the nepotism debate that she kick-started during her appearance on one of the 'Koffee With Karan' episode.

To her left, Chiwetel Ejiofor is face swapped with Hrithik Roshan. The continuing rivalry between her and Roshan goes back to 2016, when the two actors, who starred together in 'Krrish 3', slapped each other with legal notices post a dirty public spat.

And last but not the least, referring to her latest clash with a PTI journalist, the meme features 'Press Trust of India' written in place of a character's head in the background.