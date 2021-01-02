Kangana Ranaut hosts brunch for 'Dhaakad' team; Arjun Rampal also in attendance amid drug probe

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Friday hosted a New Year party for the team of her upcoming action-drama flick 'Dhaakad' and shared glimpses of the party on her social media accounts.

She wrote, "It was a wonderful day. Sharing some glimpses of the brunch today," with red heart emoticons. "For me party means Food," she added.

She also posted three pictures that included Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal.

In the caption, the 33-year-old actor wrote, "Cheers to our Dhaakad team and our Chief.... our director Razy Ghai he is India's top advert filmmaker, it's his first film but so privileged to work with him, he is amazing."