Kangana Ranaut hosts brunch for 'Dhaakad' team; Arjun Rampal also in attendance amid drug probe

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Friday hosted a New Year party for the team of her upcoming action-drama flick 'Dhaakad' and shared glimpses of the party on her social media accounts.
She wrote, "It was a wonderful day. Sharing some glimpses of the brunch today," with red heart emoticons. "For me party means Food," she added.
She also posted three pictures that included Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal.
In the caption, the 33-year-old actor wrote, "Cheers to our Dhaakad team and our Chief.... our director Razy Ghai he is India's top advert filmmaker, it's his first film but so privileged to work with him, he is amazing."
As soon as Kangana shared the pictures on Twitter, she was called out for her hypocritic stance, given that Arjun is being probed in a drug case related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Here are some reactions on the microblogging site.
Rampal started the new year with a lengthy post on what he learnt in 2020, a year that saw him being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as part of the agency's investigation into the alleged Bollywood drugs nexus, after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June.
As the NCB widened its probe into the drugs case, it arrested Rampal's South African girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades's brother Agisilaos Demetriades in a drugs-related case on October 19, 2019. He was later released on bail in December.
Rampal told media persons that he had given the agency a prescription in view of banned painkillers found from his home.
Ranked as an A-lister, Rampal has acted in several films like "Om Shanti Om", "Rock On!", "Pyaar, Ishq Aur Mohabbat", "Raajneeti", "Housefull", and other blockbusters.
On the work front, Kangana Ranaut, wrapped her shoot for the much-anticipated project 'Thalaivi’. Besides that, she also has a patriotic film 'Tejas' in the pipeline.
