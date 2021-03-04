Kangana Ranaut hits back at trolls who tried to call her out for 'copy-pasting' breakfast bowl

Kangana Ranaut, who is no stranger to online trolling, hit back at trolls on Thursday after they alleged that the actress had 'copy-pasted' a picture of a breakfast bowl from the internet and claimed that it was made by her.

It all started when the 'Panga' actress decided to give fans a sneak peek of her break fast.

Sharing a picture of a pink smoothie bowl loaded with fruits and honey, Ranaut tweeted: "There is nothing I appreciate more than self made food, here’s my very own personal recipe a summer smoothie for breakfast with lots of organic honey nuts and fruits."