Kangana Ranaut flaunts her new Mercedes worth Rs 75 Lakh, post 'Judgementall Hai Kya' success

The unconventional suspense drama Judgementall Hai Kya starring Kangana Ranautand Rajkummar Rao released last week to decent responses. The actress, who is basking in the success of the film, has taken off to Manali before she kicks off the Jayalalitha biopic. Needless to say, she has been celebrating the positive response that the film has been receiving and her new gift was a part of it too. Her latest gift post the release of the film was this plush Mercedes SUV.

Certain reports claim that the said Mercedes SUV was gifted to Kangana Ranaut by her sister and manager Rangoli Chandel. It is being said that Kangana didn’t have a car at her Manali residence where she has owns a lavish bungalow and that Rangoli decided to gift her a car post the success of Judgementall Hai Kya.

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut is currently having a gala time in Manali and she even went for a picnic to Spiti Valley. The actress’ team has shared videos and photos from her Manali trip. In the video, Kangana is seen thanking the audience and everyone for watching her recent release with Rajkummar Rao and for showering it with good reviews.