Kangana Ranaut feels Mumbai is like PoK after Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut tells her not to come back

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut tweeted a couple of days back that she is more scared of the Mumbai Police than mafia goons after, BJP MLA Ram Kadam batted for her safety.

Kadam in his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking protection for Kangana who is ready to expose the Bollywood-drug mafia nexus.

Reacting to the same, Ranaut wrote on Twitter, “Thank you for your concern sir, I am actually more scared of Mumbai police now than movie mafia goons, in Mumbai I would need security either from HP government or directly from the Centre, No Mumbai police please.”