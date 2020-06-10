Kangana Ranaut demands 'Justice for Ajay Pandita', urges PM Modi to take strict action against atrocities done on Kashmiri Pandits

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut once again slammed Bollywood's 'selective secularism' and questioned the silence over Ajay Pandita's death. The 'Panga' actress on Wednesday demanded 'Justice for Ajay Pandita' and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take strict action against atrocities done on Kashmiri Pandits.
In a video that was shared by Kangana Ranaut's team on Twitter, the actress called out the 'so called secularists and liberals'. Talking about Ajay Pandita's brutal killing, Kangana Ranaut spoke about the population decline of Hindus in Kashmir and how Islam spread there. She urged PM Modi to send Kashmiri Pandits back to their homeland, in order to establish Hinduism again.
The video's caption read: "Kangana Ranaut calls out selective secularism of Bollywood and so-called liberals and urges @narendramodi @PMOIndia to take strict action against atrocities done on #KashmiriPandits and their safe return to their homeland. #AjayPandita #JusticeForAjayPandita"
This comes after, terrorists shot dead a Sarpanch in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. According to details, terrorists fired from a close range and grievously injured 40-year-old Ajay Pandita, Sarpanch of Lokbowan Halqa in Anantnag. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. Many political leaders and organisations have expressed their grief and anguish over the killing.
Before Kangana Ranaut, veteran actor Anupam Kher had also questioned the silence over the killing of Ajay Pandita. Sharing a video on the micro-blogging app, he wrote, "Deeply saddened & angry at the merciless killing of the lone #KashmiriPandit sarpanch #AjayPandita in Anantnag yesterday. My heartfelt condolences to his family. There is an obvious silence from the usual suspects who cry their heart hoarse otherwise. #JusticeForAjayPandita"
