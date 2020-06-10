Kangana Ranaut demands 'Justice for Ajay Pandita', urges PM Modi to take strict action against atrocities done on Kashmiri Pandits

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut once again slammed Bollywood's 'selective secularism' and questioned the silence over Ajay Pandita's death. The 'Panga' actress on Wednesday demanded 'Justice for Ajay Pandita' and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take strict action against atrocities done on Kashmiri Pandits.

In a video that was shared by Kangana Ranaut's team on Twitter, the actress called out the 'so called secularists and liberals'. Talking about Ajay Pandita's brutal killing, Kangana Ranaut spoke about the population decline of Hindus in Kashmir and how Islam spread there. She urged PM Modi to send Kashmiri Pandits back to their homeland, in order to establish Hinduism again.

The video's caption read: "Kangana Ranaut calls out selective secularism of Bollywood and so-called liberals and urges @narendramodi @PMOIndia to take strict action against atrocities done on #KashmiriPandits and their safe return to their homeland. #AjayPandita #JusticeForAjayPandita"