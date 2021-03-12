Kangana Ranaut defends the Queen, says ‘she saved the crown better than any son could have’

Earlier, veteran actress-TV host Simi Garewal was trolled for her tweet on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"#OprahMeghanHarry I don't believe a word Meghan says. Not a word. She is lying to make herself a victim. She is using the race card to gain sympathy. Evil," Simi had tweeted earlier on Monday.

Soon, Twitterati empathising with the former royal couple and their interview, slammed the 73-year-old.

Hours later, Garewal withdrew her harsh comment on Markle. In a subsequent tweet, she wrote, “I withdraw the word 'evil'. It was excessive. Calculating would have been more appropriate...”

Harry and Meghan, who stepped back as frontline royals and relocated to the US last year, spoke at length about how the pressures of unfair media attacks were behind their move and also shared how there were concerns raised over the skin tone of their first-born son, Archie, even as they were told he would not be given a royal title and therefore not provided with security.

Breaking its silence, the Buckingham Palace on Tuesday said it has taken "very seriously" their revelations and those will be addressed by the family privately.

In a brief statement, the palace tried to draw a line under the matter by indicating that Queen Elizabeth II was "saddened" to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years had been for her grandson Harry and his wife.