Kangana Ranaut defends the Queen, says ‘she saved the crown better than any son could have’

Days after veteran actress Simi Garewal called Meghan Markle a ‘home breaker’, Kangana Ranaut has weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.
In the interview, Meghan and Harry have claimed they endured many ordeals including racism, while trying to live as a part of the Royal family after their marriage in 2018, and their decision to step down.
Reacting to the issue that has taken over news headlines and social media trends, Kangana shared a collage of the Royal family and wrote, “For few past days, people gossiped, judged, online lynched a family based on one sided story at the cost of a family, I never saw the interview as sass, bahu, sajish type stuff never excites me. All I want to say is one woman the only ruling Monarch left on this globe may not be an ideal MIL/wife/sister, but she is a great Queen, she carried forward her father’s dream, saved the crown better than any son could have. We can’t play every role to perfection even if we excel at one should be enough. She saved the crown. Let her retire like a Queen.”
Earlier, veteran actress-TV host Simi Garewal was trolled for her tweet on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
"#OprahMeghanHarry I don't believe a word Meghan says. Not a word. She is lying to make herself a victim. She is using the race card to gain sympathy. Evil," Simi had tweeted earlier on Monday.
Soon, Twitterati empathising with the former royal couple and their interview, slammed the 73-year-old.
Hours later, Garewal withdrew her harsh comment on Markle. In a subsequent tweet, she wrote, “I withdraw the word 'evil'. It was excessive. Calculating would have been more appropriate...”
Harry and Meghan, who stepped back as frontline royals and relocated to the US last year, spoke at length about how the pressures of unfair media attacks were behind their move and also shared how there were concerns raised over the skin tone of their first-born son, Archie, even as they were told he would not be given a royal title and therefore not provided with security.
Breaking its silence, the Buckingham Palace on Tuesday said it has taken "very seriously" their revelations and those will be addressed by the family privately.
In a brief statement, the palace tried to draw a line under the matter by indicating that Queen Elizabeth II was "saddened" to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years had been for her grandson Harry and his wife.
