Kangana Ranaut dazzles in cobalt blue lehenga at Lakme Fashion Week 2019

New Delhi: The last day of Lakme Fashion Week saw Kangana Ranaut set the ramp on fire as she turned the showstopper for the ace designer Disha Patil.
a`The 'Queen' actor looked stunning in an intricate traditional cobalt blue lehenga paired with a matching satin blouse with a one-sided knotted dupatta wrapped around, giving it an off-shoulder feel.
Disha showcased her collection titled 'The interpretation of love.' The fashion week saw an array of stars including Ayushmann Khurrana, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar, strutting down the ramp for various designers.
The Lakme Fashion Week this year, which had 16 designers showcasing their collection, had been conceived and created with a vision to "Redefine the future of fashion and integrate India into the global fashion world." The event is organised twice every year.
