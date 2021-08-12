e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 02:02 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut completes shoot for 'Dhaakad', shares new still from the spy thriller

The actor took to Instagram and informed her fans about the last day of her shoot
PTI

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday finished filming her upcoming spy thriller "Dhaakad" in Budapest.

Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, the film features Ranaut as an officer named Agent Agni.

The actor took to Instagram and informed her fans about the last day of her shoot.

"It's a wrap for me. Missing them already #Dhaakad," the 34-year-old actor posted.

Ranaut also shared a video from the sets, where the crew was seen cheering for her post the wrap.

Also featuring Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta, "Dhaakad" is backed by Sohail Maklai Productions and Asylum Films.

In January, the makers had announced that the film would release theatrically on October 1.

Ranaut is also awaiting the release of multilingual biographical film "Thalaivi", about the life of J Jayalalithaa, former Tamil Nadu CM and cine star.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 02:02 PM IST

