Kangana Ranaut claps back after getting trolled for her bikini pic, says 'don’t pretend to be authority on religion'

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who went down memory lane and recalled the time she spent in Mexico by sharing a bikini picture, has hit nack at trolls for lecturing her about Sanatana Dharma.
Kangana tweeted in Hindi, "Seeing my bikini picture, some people are giving lectures of Sanatan Dharma. What will happen to you if Goddess Bhairavi come at you with her hair loose, without clothes, drinking blood? You will be scared. And call yourself a devotee? Don’t pretend to be authority on religion.... Jai Shri Ram."
For the unversed, earlier on Wednesday, Kangana had posted a picture on Instagram, sitting on a beach with her back towards the camera. In the photo, she sports a tiny bikini and has left her curly hair open.
"Good morning friends, one of the most exciting places that I visited in my life is Mexico, beautiful but an unpredictable place, here's a picture from Tulum a little island in Mexico," she had written alongside the picture.
Reacting to the picture, a user had commented in Hindi, "Kangana ji, I just want to make a request to you. See, acting and making is your job to make a movies is your job, we don't have any problem with the kind of clothes you wear in movies. But why would you put this kind of photo on Twitter today? Indians are calling you a Hindu lioness, what about them?"
"Hello Kagana ma'am, what was the need to put this kind of picture? So many Sanatani clashed with jihadis in your affair... to see such a pic?" read a comment.
On the work front, Kangana is busy with action rehearsals for her upcoming film 'Dhaakad'.
Earlier this month, she wrapped up shooting for 'Thalaivi', biopic on the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.
Kangana's upcoming roster includes 'Tejas', regarding which the actress had a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
