Kangana Ranaut claims 'Manikarnika' is most successful Indian film in Japan

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday celebrated the completion of two years of release of her period drama Manikarnika. She claimed it was the most successful Indian film in Japan.

"The movie which broke my bones, 20 stitches n two fractures also broke many records. Highest weekend, Highest single day collection, Third highest grosser in the long list of blockbuster woman centric films and also most successful Indian film in Japan. #2YearsofManikarnika," Kangana Ranaut tweeted.