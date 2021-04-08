Kangana Ranaut claims Akshay Kumar secretly praised the trailer of her upcoming film ‘Thalaivi’

Last month, on the occasion of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's 34th birthday, the first trailer of her upcoming film 'Thalaivi' was unveiled. The biopic is based on the life of late politician J Jayalalitha, who changed the face of politics in Tamil Nadu.

Ranaut was showered with praises from the who’s who of Bollywood. However, she missed out on being lauded by bigwigs she cites as “movie mafia”. In a fresh tweet, the ‘Queen’ actor claimed that superstar Akshay Kumar secretly complimented her for ‘Thalaivi’ trailer.

She wrote, “Bollywood is so hostile that even to praise me can get people in trouble, I have got many secret calls and messages even from big stars like @akshaykumar they praised @Thalaivithefilm trailer to sky but unlike Alia and Deepika films they can’t openly praise it. Movie mafia terror.”

“Wish an industry of art can be objective when it comes to art, and not indulge in power play and politics when it comes to cinema, my political views and spirituality should not make me a target of bullying, harassment and isolation but if they do, then obviously I will win,” added Kangana.