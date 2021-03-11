Kangana Ranaut challenges warrant issued by court in defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar

Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut has approached a sessions court here challenging a bailable warrant issued by a magistrate in a defamation complaint filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar.

Ranaut's plea, filed on Wednesday, is slated to be heard on March 15, court sources said.

The Andheri metropolitan magistrate's court had on March 1 issued a bailable warrant against the actor after she failed to appear before the court.

The magistrate had issued a summons in February, directing her to appear on March 1.