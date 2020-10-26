Kangana Ranaut calls Uddhav Thackeray 'petty' after Maha CM says Himachal Pradesh is a 'ganja' state

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday took pot-shots against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut in his speech made at the Shiv Sena's annual Dussehra rally.

He hit out at Kangana Ranaut over her equating Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"People who have no means of livelihood in their home come to Mumbai and betray it. Calling Mumbai as PoK is in fact the failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had said he would get back PoK into India," Thackeray said.

He said Maharashtra-haters had left no stone unturned to defame the state and Mumbai Police.

“Mumbai is PoK, there are drug addicts everywhere – they are painting such a picture. They don’t know in our house we grow tulsi, not ganja. Ganja fields are in your state, you know where, not in our Maharashtra,” he added.

"Those crying for justice for Bihar's son are indulging in character assassination of Maharashtra's son," Thackeray said, breaking his silence on allegations against his son Aaditya Thackeray in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.