Kangana Ranaut calls Uddhav Thackeray 'petty' after Maha CM says Himachal Pradesh is a 'ganja' state

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday took pot-shots against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut in his speech made at the Shiv Sena's annual Dussehra rally.
He hit out at Kangana Ranaut over her equating Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
"People who have no means of livelihood in their home come to Mumbai and betray it. Calling Mumbai as PoK is in fact the failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had said he would get back PoK into India," Thackeray said.
He said Maharashtra-haters had left no stone unturned to defame the state and Mumbai Police.
“Mumbai is PoK, there are drug addicts everywhere – they are painting such a picture. They don’t know in our house we grow tulsi, not ganja. Ganja fields are in your state, you know where, not in our Maharashtra,” he added.
"Those crying for justice for Bihar's son are indulging in character assassination of Maharashtra's son," Thackeray said, breaking his silence on allegations against his son Aaditya Thackeray in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
Reacting to the same Ranaut unleashed a Twitter attack on Thackeray and wrote, "Chief Minister you are a very petty person, Himachal is called Dev Bhumi it has the maximum number of temples also no zero-crime rate, yes it has a very fertile land it grows apples, kiwis, pomegranate, strawberries one can grow anything here. You being a leader having such a vengeful, myopic and ill-informed views about a state which has been the abode of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati along with many great saints like Markandya and Manu Rishi, Pandavas spent large part of their exile in Himachal Pardesh."
She further added: "You should be ashamed of yourself chief minister, being a public servant, you are indulging in petty fights, using your power to insult, damage and humiliate people who don’t agree with you, you don’t deserve the chair you have acquired by playing dirty politics. SHAME. I am overwhelmed at this open bullying by a working CM so there is a typo in first tweet, it should be no crime in Himachal, yes clarifying again we don’t have poor or very rich people or any crimes in Himachal, it’s a spiritual place with very innocent and kind people..."
In another set of tweets the ‘Queen’ actor wrote, “Look at the audacity of a working CM he is dividing the country who has made him Maharashtra ka thekedaar? He is just a public servant there was someone else before him soon he will be out someone else will come to serve the state, why is he behaving like he owns Maharashtra?”
“Just how beauty of Himalayas belongs to every Indian, opportunities that Mumbai offers too belongs to each one of us, both are my homes, Uddhav Thackeray don’t you dare to snatch our democratic rights and divide us, your filthy speeches are a vulgar display of your incompetence…” added Ranaut.
The Sena's annual Dussehra rally was held at the Savarkar hall in Dadar due to coronavirus norms instead of the usual venue, the sprawling Shivaji Park, also in Dadar area.