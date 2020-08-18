Kangana Ranaut brutally trolled for requesting Indian govt to take back Karan Johar's Padma Shri

Actress Kangana Ranaut had recently taken a dig at filmmaker Karan Johar and his latest production based on Air Force woman pilot Gunjan Saxena through a poem. Now, the 'Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi' actress has requested the government of India to take Johar's Padma Shri award back.

Janhvi Kapoor’s latest release ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' has been receiving flak for the gender bias portrayed in the film. After Retired Wing Commander Namrita Chandi, who served in the IAF with Saxena slammed the movie and its makers, another former colleague Sreevidya Rajan had raised questions on the biopic. In an elaborate Facebook post, Rajan said that the portrayal of Saxena in the film is factually incorrect because she was the first woman pilot, who flew on missions during the Kargil War, even before Gunjan arrived at Srinagar. She had also asserted that the filmmakers have distorted the facts to hype the film for publicity and said that the film sends out a wrong message about lady officers in the IAF.

Reacting to the same, Kangana Ranaut's official Twitter team tweeted: "I request government of India to take KJO’s Padma Shri back,he openly intimidated me and asked me to leave the industry on an international platform,conspired to sabotage Sushant's career, he supported Pakistan during Uri battle and now anti national film against our Army."