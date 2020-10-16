Kangana Ranaut brutally trolled after calling herself ‘first ever legitimate action heroine’ of Bollywood

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is on a mission to return to her earlier size, agility, metabolism and flexibility, required for upcoming films ‘Tejas’ and ‘Dhaakad’.
Sharing her workout video on Twitter, Ranaut wrote, “I have started action training for my upcoming action films #Tejas and #Dhakaad I play a Fauji and a Spy respectively in these films. Bollywood ki thali may have given me a lot but post Manikarnika success I too have given Bollywood its first ever legitimate action heroine.”
While some lauded the actress for her power regime, others mocked her for calling herself the first ever legitimate action heroine of B-town.
Many reminded Kangana of Priyanka Chopra in ‘Mary Kom’, and Katrina Kaif in ‘Dhoom 3’.
Not to mention, actresses who have done heavy duty action onscreen include Rani Mukerji in ‘Mardaani’, Deepika Padukone in ‘Bajirao Mastani’, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in ‘Dhoom 2’, and Sonakshi Sinha in ‘Akira’ to name a few.
Here are some of the reactions on Twitter.
Kangana’s weight loss journey comes after she gained 20 kilos for her upcoming film ‘Thalaivi’ where she essays the role of late AIAMDK supremo and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.
Speaking of 'Tejas'. Kangana had tweeted in August, "'Tejas' is an exhilarating story where I have the privilege of playing an Air Force pilot. I am honoured to be a part of a film that celebrates these brave men and women in uniform who make immense sacrifices in the line of duty every day. Our film celebrates the armed forces and its heroes."
It was announced that the film will go on floors in December.
Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala.
"We were in the midst of prep when the world was hit by this unfortunate pandemic. I'm pleased to announce that we are resuming work and will commence shoot later this year," Screwvala said.
He added: "The idea of developing a story around a woman fighter pilot was born in-house by Salona Bains Joshi, associate producer on the project, and I backed it instantly. With Kangana as the lead, I hope our film inspires many more women to join the Indian Air Force."
The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defence forces to induct women into combat roles, in 2016. The film takes inspiration from this landmark event.
Director Sarvesh Mewara said that the film is a reflection of the current sentiment in our country.
"We celebrate our armed forces and I hope to further evoke a spirit of patriotism and nationalism through my storytelling. Kangana is a strong woman with a voice that resonates with the youth of this nation and I cannot wait to begin shoot with her," he said.
The movie is slated to release in April 2021.
With inputs from IANS
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)