Kangana Ranaut blocks 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Himanshi Khurana after latter slams her for comments over farmers' protest

Former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana, who's been at the forefront solidarity to farmers protesting against the recently enacted farm laws, has been blocked by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Twitter.
Sharing a screenshot of the same, Himanshi wrote on Instagram, "Wohhh. Krta block."
For the unversed, Himanshi had recently taken to the micro-blogging site to call out the actress over her remarks on the ongoing farmers' protest.
Sharing a link of a report by an Indian right-wing news portal, Kangana had tweeted: "Shame..... in the name of farmers har koi apni rotiyaan sek raha hai, hopefully government won’t allow anti national elements to take advantage and create another Shaheen Baag riots for blood thirsty vultures and tukde gang.."
Replying to the tweet, Himanshi Khurana took a sharp jibe at the 'Panga' actress and wrote, "According to you government se security mang lo par haq nahi hmmm."
"Chalo ab difference nahi raha app me or Bollywood me ........ kyuki apke according apke saath galt hua tha to shayad app zada connect kar paati farmers se .... chahe wo galt ya sahi but ye sab dictatorship se km nahi," the Punjabi model and actress added.
Reacting to another video by Ranaut, where she spoke about Bombay HC's verdict on the demolition of her property by BMC, Khurana wrote, "Apna ghar bachane ke lie thankful hmm miss par dusra apna ghar bchaye to galt .. wahi to sabke paas vip links nahi hote."
"Agar is in buzurg aurat ne paise lie hai bheed me shamil hone k .......... app ne kitne paise lie Sarkar ko defend krne ke ..... @KanganaTeam," the 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant asked Kangana Ranaut on Twitter over her tweet about an octogenarian at the protest.
Meanwhile, a Punjab-based lawyer has sent a legal notice to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for allegedly misidentifying an old woman at the farmers' protest in the national capital as Bilkis Bano, famously known as the 'Shaheen Bagh dadi'.
Advocate Harkam Singh, in the legal notice dated November 30, suggested Ranaut should have authenticated information before posting it on social media and demanded an apology over her tweets, in which she allegedly misidentified the woman.
The legal notice said Ranaut, in her tweet, claimed that Bilkis Bano was present at the farmers' protest and was available in Rs 100.
