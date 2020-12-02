Kangana Ranaut blocks 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Himanshi Khurana after latter slams her for comments over farmers' protest

For the unversed, Himanshi had recently taken to the micro-blogging site to call out the actress over her remarks on the ongoing farmers' protest.

Sharing a link of a report by an Indian right-wing news portal, Kangana had tweeted: "Shame..... in the name of farmers har koi apni rotiyaan sek raha hai, hopefully government won’t allow anti national elements to take advantage and create another Shaheen Baag riots for blood thirsty vultures and tukde gang.."

Replying to the tweet, Himanshi Khurana took a sharp jibe at the 'Panga' actress and wrote, "According to you government se security mang lo par haq nahi hmmm."