Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: From 'Fashion' to 'Queen,' top 5 movies of the versatile actress

Born on March 23, 1987, Kangana Ranaut turns 34. The Bollywood diva completed her schooling from DAV model school in Chandigarh and later joined Government Art College for pursuing higher studies. Initially wanting to become a doctor, Kangana relocated to Delhi at the age of sixteen to find her space and freedom.

She started off as a model for the Elite Modelling Agency but soon opted out of it. Kangana went on to join the Asmita Theatre Group, where she trained under the theatre director Arvind Gaur.

Kangana got her big break in Bollywood back in 2005 when director Anurag Basu offered her the lead role for his movie Gangster. The movie raked in good numbers at the box-office.

Kangana is the recipient of several awards, including three National Film Awards and Filmfare Awards in four categories. In 2020, Kangana was awarded Padma Shri for her contribution in the field of arts.

Here are the top 5 movies starring Kangana Ranaut-

Gangster