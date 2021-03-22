Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: From 'Fashion' to 'Queen,' top 5 movies of the versatile actress

Born on March 23, 1987, Kangana Ranaut turns 34. The Bollywood diva completed her schooling from DAV model school in Chandigarh and later joined Government Art College for pursuing higher studies. Initially wanting to become a doctor, Kangana relocated to Delhi at the age of sixteen to find her space and freedom.
She started off as a model for the Elite Modelling Agency but soon opted out of it. Kangana went on to join the Asmita Theatre Group, where she trained under the theatre director Arvind Gaur.
Kangana got her big break in Bollywood back in 2005 when director Anurag Basu offered her the lead role for his movie Gangster. The movie raked in good numbers at the box-office.
Kangana is the recipient of several awards, including three National Film Awards and Filmfare Awards in four categories. In 2020, Kangana was awarded Padma Shri for her contribution in the field of arts.
Here are the top 5 movies starring Kangana Ranaut-
Gangster
The debut film of Kangana proved to be a hit on the box-office. She played the role of an alcoholic who falls for a gangster. The film was lauded for its excellent soundtrack and Kangana’s performance garnered a lot of praise by the critics and the audiences alike.
Fashion
Directed by Madhu Bhandarkar, the film showcases the dark side of the fashion industry. Kangana Ranaut played a supermodel named Shonali Gujral who is unable to handle fame. The film was highly appreciated by critics.
Tanu Weds Manu
Directed by Aanand L. Rai, this romantic drama saw Kangana essay the role of Tanuja, a bold expressive girl who is not afraid of letting others know how she feels about them. The film was a major commercial success.
Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi
Despite of several controversies, Manikarnika turned out to be a success on the box-office. Kangana beautifully channeled the spirit of the warrior and also managed to give a glimpse of the great Queen's soft side.
Queen
Queen turned out to be the biggest milestone of Kangana's illustrious career. The story revolved around a woman taking a solo voyage in order to understand who she really is. Essaying the role of Rani Mehra, an innocent Delhi girl, Kangana earned heaps of praises. The film was a major critical and commercial success.