Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: 6 most controversial tweets by the B-Town diva

Born on March 23, 1987 in Bhambla, Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut turns 34. She initially aspired to become a doctor at the insistence of her parents. Determined to build her own career, she relocated to Delhi at the age of sixteen and took up modelling before making it big in Bollywood.

About Kangana, we can say one thing without any doubt whatsoever, that you can love her, hate her but you simply cannot ignore her, especially not on Twitter.

In the past, Twitter banned Kangana's account, took down her tweets, and the B-town star had been trolled mercilessly but it seems like nothing has really changed. From comparing herself to Meryl Streep to declaring her as the greatest actress in the world, Kangana has made some really 'astonishing' statements.

Here are some of the most controversial tweets by Kangana Ranaut-

1. Rihanna row

“Sanghi Naari sabpe Bhaari Vs Libru role models their lil pussy cat dolls … come on India show them our power. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda.”

2. One against the 'liberals'

“Whole libru lobby is desperate to get my account suspended, Raat ko kehte honge, so ja nahin to Kangana tweet kar degi, this is the effect of Kangana Ranaut on the strongest lobby in this nation. Jo political parties ko hila dete hain maine unko hila diya. Ha ha good night friends.”

3. Calling Tapsee Pannu 'A sasti Copy'

“Yeh her only achievement is it be a sasti copy…. since she styled herself like me people started noticing her, librus r happy to find not just sasti also atrocious, ugly and more than willing to be anti national as well, Never saw such a wannabe, desperate and clueless moron.”

4. 'Reservations' argument with IPS D Roopa

"Side effects of reservations, when unworthy and undeserving gets the power they don’t heal they only hurt, I don’t know anything about her personal life but I guarantee that her frustration is stemming out of her incompetence."

5. The snowflake feminist argument

"Love how all depressed and suicidal snowflake feminists are doing tauba tauba about premarital sex, some of them are scandalised that a Padma Shri awardee indulges in sex. What is with this Victorian/Islamic approach to a woman’s sexuality, snow flakes are melting on my TL."

6. The 'Biden' comment

"Not sure about Gajni Biden who’s data crashes every 5 minutes, all the medicines they have injected in to him he won’t last more than a year, clearly Kamal Harris will run the show. When one woman rises, she makes the way for every woman. Cheers to this historic day."