Kangana Ranaut attacks Urmila Matondkar for buying office after joining Shiv Sena, latter says it's 'hard-earned money'

Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar on Sunday said she has bought a new office with her "hard-earned money" after Kangana Ranaut took a dig at the purchase, linking it with her joining Shiv Sena.

Matondkar, who had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from north Mumbai constituency as a Congress candidate, joined the political party, led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on December 1.

Ranaut took to Twitter and shared a screenshot of a report which claimed Matondkar bought the office for over Rs 3 crore, "weeks after joining Shiv Sena".

The "Queen" star claimed that Congress, Shiv Sena's ally in the state's coalition government, is trying to demolish her house and took a potshot at Matondkar for being "smart" enough to maintain good relations with her former political party.

"Dear @UrmilaMatondkar ji, the houses that I built from my hard-earned money are being demolished by Congress. By impressing BJP, I have only gotten 25-30 legal cases against me.

"I wish I was as smart as you and would've kept Congress happy. How foolish of me, no?" the 33-year-old actor tweeted.