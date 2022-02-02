Kangana Ranaut announces wrap up of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur's 'Tiku Weds Sheru'

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has completed the shooting for his upcoming film "Tiku Weds Sheru", actor-producer Kangana Ranaut said on Wednesday.

The film is the maiden home production venture of Ranaut's banner Manikarnika Films. It is directed by "Revolver Rani" helmer Sai Kabir and also stars Avneet Kaur.

Ranaut, 34, took to Instagram to share the news of the film completing its shooting.

"Today by the grace of God we have completed filming of our first project of Manikarnika Films Pvt Ltd. It's been a gratifying experience and we have so many people to thank for this," she captioned the post, alongside a series of photographs of the cast and crew.

She further expressed gratitude to everyone who has been associated with the film, which will arrive in theatres soon.

"Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been part of this journey personally, emotionally or in spirit. Thank you... eagerly awaiting to present this gem to the world now...c u in cinemas soon," Ranaut added.

The film marks the first collaboration between Siddiqui and Ranaut.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 08:49 PM IST