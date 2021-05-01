Kangana Ranaut announces digital debut as a producer with 'Tiku Weds Sheru,' unveils logo of Manikarnika films

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is all set to make her digital debut as a producer with the upcoming film Tiku Weds Sheru, a love story and a satire. The actor also dived into the web space with her production house 'Manikarnika Films', and launched its logo on Saturday.

The Queen actor took to social media and posted a picture of the logo of her production house.

The logo features a roaring tiger in the backdrop of a temple and all this is framed in the shape of a burning flame.

Details related to the upcoming film are still under wraps.

"With Tiku Weds Sheru, Manikarnika Films is venturing into digital space. It's a love story and a satire with dark humour. In digital space, we will do more edgy, new-age and niche content," said Ranaut.

"We will also launch new talents and take risks with new concepts. We feel the digital audience is slightly more evolved than the regular cinema-going audience," she added.