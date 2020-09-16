Kangana Ranaut addresses Adhyayan Suman's allegations, opens up about her experience with drugs in film industry

Recently, the Maharashtra Government had announced an investigation by Mumbai Police into media reports of drug consumption by actress Kangana Ranaut. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that the Mumbai Police would look into Adhyayan Suman's allegations of Ranaut consuming narcotic substances.
On Wednesday, in her interview with Times Now, Ranaut opened up about the drug menace in Bollywood and said that the Maharashtra Government was trying to teach her a lesson. The 'Manikarnika' actress said, "They have done a lot of things to put me behind bars and teach me a lesson that if I try to speak against the government, this will happen to me. They are trying to set an example."
She added, "Well, I am the first who has gone on record to give detailed overview of my experiences with drugs in the film industry... what is there to hide. I myself have said it and I myself am saying it that if I was not 100% clean why would I try and bust this racket?"
"I have never called any drug peddlers ever. I have never myself bought drugs but yes I have been exposed to people and i say it very openly and clearly. Also, I have seen the drug menace... have seen all this myself," the actress claimed.
Amid Kangana Ranaut's tussle with the Siv Sena-led Maharashtra government, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had announced that the Mumbai Police would look into Adhyayan Suman's statement.
"I have told Mumbai Police to look into details of a media report that Kangana Ranaut was in a relationship with actor Adhyayan Suman, who had claimed in an old interview that she takes drugs and had also forced him to do so. The request for investigation was submitted by Shiv Sena MLAs Sunil Prabhu and Pratap Sarnaik," he said.
Hours after Deshmukh’s announcement, Kangana tweeted that she would fully cooperate with the police and asked them to take her blood samples. "I am more than happy to oblige the Mumbai Police and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Please do my drug tests, investigate my call records. If you find any links to drug peddlers ever, I will accept my mistake and leave Mumbai forever. Looking forward to meeting you," said Kangana, dropping sufficient hints at the developments in the multi-agency probe into the Sushant Singh death case.
