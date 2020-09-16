Kangana Ranaut addresses Adhyayan Suman's allegations, opens up about her experience with drugs in film industry

Recently, the Maharashtra Government had announced an investigation by Mumbai Police into media reports of drug consumption by actress Kangana Ranaut. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that the Mumbai Police would look into Adhyayan Suman's allegations of Ranaut consuming narcotic substances.

On Wednesday, in her interview with Times Now, Ranaut opened up about the drug menace in Bollywood and said that the Maharashtra Government was trying to teach her a lesson. The 'Manikarnika' actress said, "They have done a lot of things to put me behind bars and teach me a lesson that if I try to speak against the government, this will happen to me. They are trying to set an example."

She added, "Well, I am the first who has gone on record to give detailed overview of my experiences with drugs in the film industry... what is there to hide. I myself have said it and I myself am saying it that if I was not 100% clean why would I try and bust this racket?"

"I have never called any drug peddlers ever. I have never myself bought drugs but yes I have been exposed to people and i say it very openly and clearly. Also, I have seen the drug menace... have seen all this myself," the actress claimed.