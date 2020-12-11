Kangana Ranaut accuses ‘Fashion’ co-star Priyanka Chopra of provoking farmers to incite violence

Actress Kangana Ranaut who headlined for her Twitter spat with Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has now unleashed her fury at ‘Fashion’ co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The “Queen” actor shared a picture of farmers holding banners allegedly demanding the release of Gautam Navlakha, Sudha Bhardwaj, Varvara Rao.

Kangana stated that every individual who supports farmers and opposes the Farm Bill are aware of how important it is but still provoke them to incite violence, hatred and Bharat Bandh for petty gains.

In subsequent tweets she added, "People like @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra will be hailed by the left media for misleading and encouraging farmers protests, pro-Islamists and anti-India film industry and brands will flood them with offers and English/living in colonial hangover media houses will (cont)"

“Felicitate them with awards, the problem is whole system is designed to make anti nationals flourish and grow and we are too less in numbers against a corrupt system, but I am sure magic will happen in every fight of GOOD versus EVIL, evil has been much stronger, JAI SHRI RAM.”