Kangana on 'Dhaakad' role: She's my depiction of goddess of death

By IANS

Kangana Ranaut/ Instagram

Actress Kangana Ranaut has shared a look of her character Agent Agni in the upcoming film Dhaakad on Monday. She says the role is a depiction of Bhairavi, the goddess of death.

Kangana posted the look on Instagram. The image seems to capture an action sequence what with a burning car visible in the backdrop. The actress is armed with a machine gun and a pistol.

"They call her Agni... the brave one #dhaakad I say she is my depiction of Bhairavi the goddess of death ... #dhaakad," she wrote as the caption.Â

Dhaakad is a spy thriller that casts Arjun Rampal as the antagonist Rudraveer. The film is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, and is slated to release on October 1.

