Kangana 'Manikarnika' Ranaut claims Rani Lakshmibai's birthday 'manipulated' to be on same day as Indira Gandhi

Kangana Ranaut's 2018 film "Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi" was a path breaker in several aspects. With Kangana entering direction and taking charge of her film to a certain extent, the Rani Lakshmibai celluloid faired well at the box office.
One of the greatest Indian freedom fighters, Rani Lakshmibai was born on November 19, 1828 in Varanasi as Manikarnika Tambe.
She played an important role in the revolt of 1857, known as the first war of independence.
Incidentally, Rani Lakshmibai shares her birthday with India’s first woman Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
However, Ranaut claims that the dates were manipulated to coincide.
Earlier today, Kangana shared a post on Twitter on leaving her hometown Manali to shoot for upcoming film “Thalaivi” in Hyderabad.
She wrote, “It’s never easy to say bye but time to say bye to my mountains, leaving for last schedule of Thalaivi to Hyderabad, post that cos of back to back filming commitments might not be back in Manali anytime soon but thank you Himalayas for giving me shelter in testing times.”
One user commented on the post, “Today is Rani Jhansi's birthday, 19 Nov 1828. Happy Birthday to the Great Queen.”
Kangana replied to the same stating, “Not sure about it, ancient Indians didn’t follow Christian calendar, problem with our history is that it’s so warped by congress that hard to trust anything added later, also for LaxmiBai birthday to land on the same day as Indira Gandhi seems like one more manipulative strategy.”
This isn’t the first time Kangana has used Jhansi Ki Rani to make controversial statements.
The actress ruffled feathers of the Maharashtra government by comparing Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.
This was followed by the demolition of the actress’s office in the maximum city at the hands of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
She was also summoned by the Mumbai Police for allegedly posting a ‘malicious tweet’ against judiciary, a day after being booked for sedition.
Reacting to the same, the ‘Panga’ actor wrote on Twitter, “I worship people like Savarkar, Neta Bose and Rani of Jhansi. Today the government trying to put me in jail that makes me feel confident of my choices, waiting to be in jail soon n go through same miseries my idols were subjected to, it will give a meaning to my life, Jai Hind.”
"Just like Rani Lakshmibai's fort was demolished, my house was also demolished. Just like Veer Savarkar was sent to jail for protesting, they are trying to put me in jail," she added.
On work front, Kangana's "Thalaivi" is an upcoming bilingual biopic of late J. Jayalalithaa. The film will trace the journey of the late leader from silver screen to politics. It is directed by AL Vijay, and also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree.