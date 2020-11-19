Kangana 'Manikarnika' Ranaut claims Rani Lakshmibai's birthday 'manipulated' to be on same day as Indira Gandhi

Kangana Ranaut's 2018 film "Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi" was a path breaker in several aspects. With Kangana entering direction and taking charge of her film to a certain extent, the Rani Lakshmibai celluloid faired well at the box office.

One of the greatest Indian freedom fighters, Rani Lakshmibai was born on November 19, 1828 in Varanasi as Manikarnika Tambe.

She played an important role in the revolt of 1857, known as the first war of independence.

Incidentally, Rani Lakshmibai shares her birthday with India’s first woman Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

However, Ranaut claims that the dates were manipulated to coincide.