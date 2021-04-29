'Kangana ji, please serve the nation': Rakhi Sawant asks 'Thalaivi' actor to 'buy' oxygen and donate to the needy

'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Rakhi Sawant has said that Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been clapping back at critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, should serve the nation by distributing oxygen to people.

On Wednesday evening, Rakhi was spotted by the paparazzi outside her residence in Mumbai.

In a video shared by a popular photographer, the actor-dancer is seen giving safety tips to camerapersons. The clip also shows a paparazzo asking Rakhi about Kangana Ranaut's latest comments on the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the country and those blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the second wave of the pandemic in India

The person is heard asking Rakhi in Hindi, "Kangana has said that the country's condition is not good. PM Narendra Modi is right or wrong, oxygen is unavailable in many places, what do you have to say to that?"

To this, Rakhi Sawant replies, "Nahi mil raha? Oh ho! Kangana ji aap desh ki sewa kijiye na, please. Itne karodo rupayee aapke paas hai, oxygen khareediye, aur logo mein bantiye, hum toh yehi kar rahe hai.(It is unavailable? Oh ho! Kangana, please serve the nation. You have so much money, buy oxygen and distribute it among people.)"

Check out the video here: