'Kangana is the female Baaghi, the hero of Bollywood': Ahmed Khan after watching 'Dhaakad' teaser

On Wednesday, there was a furore over Ahmed Khan raising a question on female-led action films, and questioning films like Manikarnika and Dhaakad.

However, the Director has now clarified that he was quoted out of context and also said "Kangana is the female Baaghi, the hero of Bollywood, and the only girl who can pull off an action film. I really liked Dhaakad teaser and got gooseflesh while watching it.