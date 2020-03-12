'Kangana is the female Baaghi, the hero of Bollywood': Ahmed Khan after watching 'Dhaakad' teaser

On Wednesday, there was a furore over Ahmed Khan raising a question on female-led action films, and questioning films like Manikarnika and Dhaakad.
However, the Director has now clarified that he was quoted out of context and also said "Kangana is the female Baaghi, the hero of Bollywood, and the only girl who can pull off an action film. I really liked Dhaakad teaser and got gooseflesh while watching it.
She is a brilliant and powerful actor. If she approves my script, I will definitely work with her.
"The 'Queen' actor is gearing up to lose some extra fat that she had to put on for the character of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J. Jayalalithaa in her biopic 'Thalaivi.' The 32-year-old actor is prepping for the shoot of 'Dhaakad' which will involve high octane action and combat scenes.
