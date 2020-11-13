Kangana 'Didi' Ranaut splurges Rs 6 crore on her brother Aksht's wedding festivities: Report

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut went all out to splurge for her baby brother Aksht’s wedding festivities.
From haldi, mehendi to the main event, the actress not only left the internet awestruck with her gorgeous OOTDs, but also took up all the responsibilities of a doting elder sister.
According to a report by Times of India, Kangana spent an estimate of Rs 6 crore for all the occasions including jewellery, outfits and venue, to make sure it was a royal affair.
The 'Queen' actor on Thursday was seen exuding elegance in a traditional Gujarati bandhani lehenga.
The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram to share several pictures from the function along with a slow-motion video of herself where she is seen flaunting her heavy lehenga.
The video sees Kangana swirling wearing the blue coloured lehenga which had a broad golden coloured border. She wore a purple coloured blouse and a dupatta of similar colour with the lehenga.
The 'Panga' actor penned down a note sharing all the details about her ensemble in the caption of the post.
"Everyone who is asking about my lehenga, it’s a Gujarati bandhani lehenga which took almost 14 months to be made,” she wrote.
"A dying art I am privileged enough to be able to support, designer Anuradha Vakil made this dream come true," she added.
Further in the caption, the 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor revealed that she had dusted off the wedding look with her friend and famous wedding designer Sabyasachi's jewellery.
Revealing more details about the "intimate" wedding, Kangana tweeted: "This is such a lovely time for my family and me, I am hosting my brother's destination wedding in Udaipur where Ranauts originally hail from, leaving for my parents’ house now, because of corona it's a small intimate gathering now but excitement is the same."
On the work front, Kangana will be seen in "Thalaivi", which is the biopic of the late Tamil politician J. Jayalalithaa.
Kangana is currently staying in her hometown in the northern hilly regions of Manali.
