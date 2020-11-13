Kangana 'Didi' Ranaut splurges Rs 6 crore on her brother Aksht's wedding festivities: Report

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut went all out to splurge for her baby brother Aksht’s wedding festivities.

From haldi, mehendi to the main event, the actress not only left the internet awestruck with her gorgeous OOTDs, but also took up all the responsibilities of a doting elder sister.

According to a report by Times of India, Kangana spent an estimate of Rs 6 crore for all the occasions including jewellery, outfits and venue, to make sure it was a royal affair.