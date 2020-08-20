Kangana compares Sara and Sushant’s love story with her affair with Hrithik

Kangana Ranaut, who has been at the forefront to ensure justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, has now taken a sly dig at Sara Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan.
The ‘Queen’ actor’s remarks come after Sushant’s friend Samuel Haokip claimed that Rajput and Khan were “totally in love.”
Samuel wrote on Instagram, “I remember the time during Kedarnath promotions… Sushant and Sara were totally in love… they were inseparable… so pure and childlike innocence. They both had tremendous respect for each other which was so rare to see nowadays in relationships.”
“Sara along with Sushant had genuine respect for everyone in Sushant’s life… be it family, friends and even staff. I wonder whether Sara’s decision to break up with Sushant was right after Sonchiriya’s boxoffice was due to any pressure by the Bollywood Mafia,” he added.
Kangana’s Team, reacting to the statements, wrote on Twitter, “News of SSR and Sara affair was all over the media, apparently they were even sharing a room during their outdoor, why these fancy Nepotism kids show dreams to vulnerable outsiders and then publicly dump them? No wonder he fell for a vulture post that.”
The account wrote in a subsequent tweet, “I believe Sara must’ve loved him he wasn’t a fool to fall for a girl whose affection isn’t genuine but she must have been under pressure, what I shared with Hrithik was genuine at that point I still have no doubts about it why suddenly he became so hostile is still a mystery to me.”
Reportedly, Kangana was the other woman in Hrithik’s life, which ended his marriage with Sussanne Khan. It was a controversy that ruled 2016, with several notices sent by both parties, revealing emails and giving interviews to the press, taking digs at each other.
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan made her debut with the 2018 film ‘Kedarnath’ alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. The film was based on the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand floods.
It was during this film that Sara and Sushant were rumoured to be dating.
Sara had reportedly cut shot her Dehradun trip and dropped by Sushant’s apartment at night with a cake on the latter’s 33rd birthday.
However, there was trouble in paradise after the Pataudi princess expressed her fondness for actor Kartik Aaryan.
Sara admitted that she wanted to date Kartik Aaryan on Koffee with Karan season 6. However, many believed it was a publicity stunt ahead of their film ‘Love Aaj Kal’ which was scheduled to release on Valentine’s Day 2020.
Soon after this, Sushant unfollowed Sara on Instagram in March 2019. He had also deleted all his posts on the app with a changed bio from “Not here right now” to “Sufficient cause.”
A leading entertainment portal revealed Sushant refused to work with Sara again. The actor was approached for a brand commercial to romance Sara however he chose not to be paired with his ex-flame again.
For those unversed ‘Sonchiriya’ released in March 2019 (the same time Sushant unfollowed Sara).
Rajput moved on and began dating Rhea Chakraborty in December 2019. The moved in together until Rhea left him on June 8, 2020.
Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. He was 34.
