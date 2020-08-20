Kangana compares Sara and Sushant’s love story with her affair with Hrithik

Kangana Ranaut, who has been at the forefront to ensure justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, has now taken a sly dig at Sara Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

The ‘Queen’ actor’s remarks come after Sushant’s friend Samuel Haokip claimed that Rajput and Khan were “totally in love.”

Samuel wrote on Instagram, “I remember the time during Kedarnath promotions… Sushant and Sara were totally in love… they were inseparable… so pure and childlike innocence. They both had tremendous respect for each other which was so rare to see nowadays in relationships.”

“Sara along with Sushant had genuine respect for everyone in Sushant’s life… be it family, friends and even staff. I wonder whether Sara’s decision to break up with Sushant was right after Sonchiriya’s boxoffice was due to any pressure by the Bollywood Mafia,” he added.