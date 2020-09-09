Kangana compares her plight to that of Kashmiri Pandits, infuriates actual Kashmiris

And while many have been vocal in their criticism of the BMC's actions, this comparison of her experience on Wednesday to the plight of Kashmiri Pandits has raised many an eyebrow.

"I am sorry, but from the demolition of a wall you cannot understand the pain of Kashmiri Pandits. You do not know how it is when all your hair turns white in three days; you do not know how it is when old people die in exile, crying about their inability to see home one last time," tweeted author and journalist Rahul Pandita.

"I had seen your interview where you had shared that it was only Hindu Hridaysamrat Balasaheb who stood up for the Kashmiri Pandits, your books shares that too. This insult to his memory by using Kashmiri Pandits struggle without knowing their pain should be condemned by all," responded Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.