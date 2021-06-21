Kangana claims her mother avoided open heart surgery, beat thyroid, diabetes, and cholesterol with yoga

Mumbai: Ahead of International Yoga Day, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media on Sunday to share the story of how she inspired her family to start practicing Yoga.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Kangana shared photographs of her parents performing Yoga "asanas".

The actress wrote: "Tomorrow is #internationalyogaday I am gonna share my Yoga stories, every one knows how and when I started yoga but no one knows how I got my whole family to learn and follow this boon and blessing called Yoga. Some resisted, some took time."

Talking about how her mother began Yoga, the actress wrote: "Few years ago Mother was diagnosed with diabetes, thyroid and high level of cholesterol (600). Doctor said we need to do an open heart surgery for her cause there might be blockage, I told mother with tears in my eyes give me 2 months of your life please I can't let them open your heart. She trusted me and eventually I succeeded in my persistent pursuit. Today she has no meditation, no illness she is healthiest and fittest in the family."