Kangana calls journalist a 'troll' for 'fact-checking' her claims about voting for Sena

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has hogged the limelight ever since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. From nepotism to drug mafia to politics, the 'Panga' actress has been speaking on a myriad number of issues.

Recently, in an interview, Kangana Ranaut claimed that she was forced to vote for Shiv Sena although she is a BJP supporter. Kangana stated that she couldn't find the button to vote for BJP as the two parties were in an alliance. "This is the treatment I am getting," she added. Kangana was speaking with regards to the recent demolition of her Bandra office by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

However, journalist Kamlesh Sutar spotted a 'factual error' in her statement. Citing data from Chief Electoral Office Maharashtra, the journalist said that the actress is a voter of Bandra west seat. Here, BJP's Ashish Shelar was the BJP-Sena alliance candidate for the Assembly elections 2019 and for the Lok Sabha elections 2019, BJP's Poonam Mahajan was the alliance candidate, Sutar noted.

"If she says she is talking about 2014, then again BJP-Sena fought together in Loksabha with BJP contesting the seat. in Assembly elections She had an option of voting for BJP as both the parties fought separately. And Yes they fought 2017 BMC elections separately as well! (sic)" the journalist further added.