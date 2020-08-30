Kangana and Drugs: When actress's ex-BF Adhyayan Suman claimed she did 'hash' regularly - what does it mean?

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who has waded into the war against drugs in Bollywood, warned her fans on social media about the harmful consequences of consuming them, including depression.

This comes at a time when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has registered an NDPS case against the late Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and two others on the basis of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) request to probe the drug angle in the actor's death case.

Also revealing that the most popular drug in the film industry is cocaine, the actress offered to help Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in any probe they might want her to and in return urged the "centre government" to protect her.