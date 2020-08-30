Kangana and Drugs: When actress's ex-BF Adhyayan Suman claimed she did 'hash' regularly - what does it mean?

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who has waded into the war against drugs in Bollywood, warned her fans on social media about the harmful consequences of consuming them, including depression.
This comes at a time when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has registered an NDPS case against the late Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and two others on the basis of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) request to probe the drug angle in the actor's death case.
Also revealing that the most popular drug in the film industry is cocaine, the actress offered to help Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in any probe they might want her to and in return urged the "centre government" to protect her.
While Kangana’s online gesture may seem helpful, a 2016 interview by Ranaut’s former boyfriend and actor Adhyayan Suman suggests she did ‘hash’ regularly.
For those unversed, hashish, or hash, is a drug made from the resin of the cannabis plant. It is consumed by inhaling from a small piece, typically in a pipe, bong, vaporizer or joint, or via oral ingestion.
In an interview with Bollywood Hungama in 2016, Adhyayan said that Kangana asked him to take cocaine and he refused. He said, “I didn’t see her taking cocaine regularly, but I’ve heard that she did. She did hash regularly.”
Kangana recently shared on Twitter, "Drugs might take you high for some time but inevitably it throws you down in to the depths of depression, consume things that only take you up never down, earth has so much to offer, look at this freshly squeezed chilled sugarcane juice with a pinch of pink salt and lemon juice.”
Soon after Sushant's death, it was claimed by several people that the actor was battling depression. Kangana Ranaut's tweet has raised the question among netizens whether Sushant was actually battling depression and whether it was a consequence of the drugs being given to him.
