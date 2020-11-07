Kamal Hassan birthday: From Chachi 420 to Vishwaroopam, five must-watch movies of Ulaganayagan

One of the greatest superstars in Tamil cinema, Kamal Haasan has turned 66 today.

Born on 7 November 1954 in erstwhile Madras state, Kamal started his career as a child actor and worked as actor, dancer, singer, director, screenwriter and lyricist.

In addition to the Tamil cinema, the versatile actor has worked in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali films.

On his birthday, we have listed 5 must-watch films of the actor:

Dasavatharam

In this film, Kamal Hassan donned 10 different roles. Directed by K. S. Ravikumar, the 2008 movie is a mix of science, mythology, ancient texts contextualised in a modern scenario. The movie also stars Asin and Mallika Sherawat.

Indian

The film focuses on an ex-freedom fighter turned vigilante bent on rooting out corruption, and his son, who is at the other end of the spectrum by facilitating corrupt practices leading to some unfortunate events. The 1996 film opened to critical acclaim on the way to becoming a commercial blockbuster in the Tamil film industry.

Chachi 420

Chachi 420 is a 1997 Indian Hindi comedy film, co-written, produced and directed by Kamal Haasan. The film is a remake of the Tamil film Avvai Shanmughi (1996) which was inspired by the Hollywood film Mrs Doubtfire (1993). It was the first film directed by Kamal Haasan and he also played double roles in the film.

Vishwaroopam

It is an Indian spy action thriller film which was directed by Kamal Haasan himself. Vishwaroopam was filmed simultaneously in two languages - Tamil and Hindi. The sequel of this movie came out in 2018. The film has Rahul Bose, Shekhar Kapur, Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah and Jaideep Ahlawat in supporting roles.

Ek Duuje Ke Liye

Ek Duuje Ke Liye is a 1981 Hindi romantic tragedy film directed by K. Balachander, starring Kamal Haasan and Rati Agnihotri. It was a remake of the director's own Telugu film Maro Charitra (1978), which had Kamal Haasan playing the lead role. The film was labelled a "blockbuster" at the box office in 1981.