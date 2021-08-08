Kamal Haasan mistakenly shares Shivpal Singh's photo while congratulating Neeraj Chopra; gets trolled

Several film personalities took to social media to congratulate Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

Chopra created history on Saturday as he became the first from the country to win a gold in track and field in the Olympics. He threw a distance of 87.58m to pick the gold.

However, amid the virtual celebrations on social media, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan erroneously posted javelin thrower Shivpal Singh's photo and congratulated Chopra.

In his tweet, Kamal Haasan wrote, "History has been made as #NeerajChopra fulfills the dream of every Indian with a javelin throw for the first ever gold medal in track&field events at #Tokyo2020. Congratulations from all of us."