Kamal Haasan mistakenly shares Shivpal Singh's photo while congratulating Neeraj Chopra; gets trolled

Several film personalities took to social media to congratulate Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics.
Chopra created history on Saturday as he became the first from the country to win a gold in track and field in the Olympics. He threw a distance of 87.58m to pick the gold.
However, amid the virtual celebrations on social media, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan erroneously posted javelin thrower Shivpal Singh's photo and congratulated Chopra.
In his tweet, Kamal Haasan wrote, "History has been made as #NeerajChopra fulfills the dream of every Indian with a javelin throw for the first ever gold medal in track&field events at #Tokyo2020. Congratulations from all of us."
He later deleted the tweet and shared another post with Neeraj Chopra's picture.
Needless to mention, the Tamil superstar was brutally trolled for his gaffe.
It may be mentioned that last week Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar mistakenly congratulated the Indian women’s hockey team, who were yet to play for the bronze. He then deleted his tweet and congrtulated Indian men's hockey team's bronze medal win at the Tokyo Olympics.
Before that, actress Tisca Chopra apologised for making a huge gaffe as she erroneously used the photo of an Indonesian weightlifter to congratulate Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu for winning the silver medal in the 49 kg category at the Tokyo Olympics.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kamal Haasan has been busy with the shoot of his upcoming film 'Vikram'
He will reportedly be seen as the host of 'Bigg Boss' Tamil’s fifth season too.
As per reports the producers of the show will soon be coming up with an interesting season five and Kamal Haasan has been signed once again for buckling the contestants up from the 'Bigg Boss' house.
