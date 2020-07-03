'Kam se kam face toh chala': Kareena Kapoor remembers 'masterji' Saroj Khan's lessons

Saroj Khan, one of the prominent dance choreographers in the Hindi cinema industry, passed away in Mumbai today at the age of 71, triggering an outpouring of condolences from all quarters. She was fondly called 'Masterji' by her bevy of admirers, and enthralled vast audiences by giving signature steps to a slew of iconic songs. Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to Masterji and remembered her.

Kareena Kapoor, who worked with Saroj Khan in 2007 film 'Jab We Met', shared clips from the song and wrote, "Master ji always told me... perrr nahin chala saktiii toh kam se kam face toh chalaaaaa. That’s what she taught me... to enjoy dancing, smile and smile through the eyes.There can never be another... Dance and expression can never be the same for us actors and for everyone who loved her... Love you master ji. Till we dance again... RIP #SarojKhan."