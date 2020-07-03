'Kam se kam face toh chala': Kareena Kapoor remembers 'masterji' Saroj Khan's lessons

Saroj Khan, one of the prominent dance choreographers in the Hindi cinema industry, passed away in Mumbai today at the age of 71, triggering an outpouring of condolences from all quarters. She was fondly called 'Masterji' by her bevy of admirers, and enthralled vast audiences by giving signature steps to a slew of iconic songs. Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to Masterji and remembered her.
Kareena Kapoor, who worked with Saroj Khan in 2007 film 'Jab We Met', shared clips from the song and wrote, "Master ji always told me... perrr nahin chala saktiii toh kam se kam face toh chalaaaaa. That’s what she taught me... to enjoy dancing, smile and smile through the eyes.There can never be another... Dance and expression can never be the same for us actors and for everyone who loved her... Love you master ji. Till we dance again... RIP #SarojKhan."
Last year, when Saroj Khan appeared on Zee TV's dance reality show 'Dance India Dance 7', Bebo had talked about how Khan would scold her. Kareena said, "A ladki, kamar hila... Raat ke ek baj rahe hain, kya kar rahi hai?"
"It is very difficult to impress her ! During the shoot of Refugee, Master ji told me ‘you don’t know how to move your hands and legs, how did you choose to become an actress? You are Karisma’s sister.’ I told her ‘but I don’t know how to dance, Masterji'," she added.
Here's a clip from the show:
Saroj Khan died due to a cardiac arrest in the ICU of Guru Nanak Hospital, where she was admitted on June 20.
The last rites of Saroj Khan will be performed at Malvani in Malad, Mumbai today.
