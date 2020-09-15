Bollywood

Kalki Koechlin's daughter Sappho has 'early feminist leanings'

By IANS

Actress Kalki Koechlin shared that her daughter Sappho seems to have early feminist leanings.

Actress Kalki Koechlin shared that her daughter Sappho seems to have early feminist leanings. The actress made the interesting revelation on Instagram with a picture of Sappho sleeping next to the book, Blood Red, Sister Rose, by Thomas Keneally.

"Early feminist leanings #JoanOfArc #Sappho #WomenWeRemember #history," she wrote alongside the image.

The actress had recently given a glimpse of her maternal side on the photo-sharing website when she shared a picture that showed her breastfeeding Sappho.

Kalki and her boyfriend Guy Hersberg welcomed their first born, daughter Sappho, in February 2020.

