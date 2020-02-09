Kalki Koechlin welcomes baby girl with boyfriend Guy Hershberg

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin has welcomed a baby girl with boyfriend Guy Hershberg. While there has been no official confirmation on the news from the duo, the news was reported by timesofindia.com.

Kalki had revealed that the whole experience of pregnancy has been surreal for her, and has altered her watching habits.

The 35-year-old in September opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Guy Hershberg, an Israeli classical pianist, on social media. Later, she announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

"This whole pregnancy for me has been so surreal but it has definitely played a number on my likes and dislikes! I've always loved watching movies of different kinds, but my choices have been fluctuating like crazy these last few months," Kalki said.

In an exclusive interview to HT Brunch, she said that she had chosen a naturalist birth centre in Goa for a water birth. The actress had already decided a name for the baby without knowing if it’ll be a girl or a boy. She said, “I’ve chosen a name that works for either gender and that is representative of a gay person, because I want my child to have that freedom of movement under the many umbrellas of gender that we have.”

Kalki was previously married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The couple got married in 2011 but separated after two years.