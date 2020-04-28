Kalki Koechlin plays ukulele while singing Portuguese lullaby for daughter Sappho; watch video

Actress Kalki Koechlin recently welcomed her daughter Sappho with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg. The 'Sacred Games 2' actress has been spending her quarantine period with her family and keeps her fans updated, by sharing glimpses on her social media. Kalki has been sharing adorable videos of herself singing lullaby to Sappho in different languages. The recent one in addition is a Portuguese lullaby that she learnt during her web series 'Smoke'.
In the video, Kalki Koechlin is seen playing Ukulele as she sings in a soulful voice, while daughter Sappho is in a pram. Sharing the video, Kalki captioned it : “Nessa Rua This is a Portuguese lullaby I learnt when playing the Portuguese character Tara in the web series ‘ Smoke’. Watch out for the sparrows who make an appearance in our song.”
Earlier, the 'Gully Boy' actress had shared another fun video, where she was seen playing Ukulele as she sang an African lullaby. Her caption read: "O lele
Started learning the uke when I was pregnant to play songs for my baby. It's worked out well, Sappho either gets excited or falls asleep to them.
This African lullaby was one of the first songs I learnt from an album called Songs of the Baobab. If anyone knows what the lyrics mean let me know!"
Kalki Koechli and her boyfriend, Guy Hershberg, welcomed their first born on 7th February. For the unversed, the baby girl was born through a water birthing method at a Mumbai hospital.
On the work front, Kalki was last seen in Sacred Game 2 and played the character, 'Sky' in Gully Boy, alongside Ranveer Singh.
