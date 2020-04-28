Kalki Koechlin plays ukulele while singing Portuguese lullaby for daughter Sappho; watch video

Actress Kalki Koechlin recently welcomed her daughter Sappho with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg. The 'Sacred Games 2' actress has been spending her quarantine period with her family and keeps her fans updated, by sharing glimpses on her social media. Kalki has been sharing adorable videos of herself singing lullaby to Sappho in different languages. The recent one in addition is a Portuguese lullaby that she learnt during her web series 'Smoke'.

In the video, Kalki Koechlin is seen playing Ukulele as she sings in a soulful voice, while daughter Sappho is in a pram. Sharing the video, Kalki captioned it : “Nessa Rua This is a Portuguese lullaby I learnt when playing the Portuguese character Tara in the web series ‘ Smoke’. Watch out for the sparrows who make an appearance in our song.”