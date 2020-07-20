Kalki Koechlin flaunts unshaven armpits; says 'try to find someone you can grow hairy with'

Kalki and her boyfriend Guy Hersberg have together welcomed their first born -- a daughter named Sappo in February 2020.

She recently sang a lullaby for her daughter Sappho in Tamil. She says she adapted the original to accommodate her "lack of musical experience".

Kalki sang the lullaby for Sappho with the help of her ukulele, to put her daughter in "sleep mode". She shared the video on her verified Instagram account.

On the work front, Kalki was last seen in the film "Gully Boy" starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar. She was also seen in the web-series "Bhram".