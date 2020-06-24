Bollywood

Kalki Koechlin calls beau Guy Hersberg her 'favourite feminist'

Actress Kalki Koechlin has called her beau Guy Hersberg her "favourite feminist".

Kalki Koechlin with boyfriend Guy Hershberg
Kalki Koechlin with boyfriend Guy Hershberg
Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

She shared a black and white picture where she can be seen sitting on a couch on what seems like a balcony. Hersberg is seen wearing a T-shirt with "boys equal girls" written on it.

"My favourite feminist @guyhershberg #boysequalgirls," Kalki captioned the image.

My favourite feminist @guyhershberg #boysequalgirls

Kalki and her boyfriend Guy Hersberg together have a daughter named Sappo.

She also shared a photograph of a freshly-baked cake by her.

"Freshly baked heart," she wrote alongside the image.

Recently, the actress had shared a photograph of daughter Sappho and Hersberg on Instagram. In the photo, Guy and Sappho can be seen lying in bed and reading a fabric book.

On the work front, Kalki was last seen in the film "Gully Boy" starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar. She was also seen in the web-series "Bhram".

