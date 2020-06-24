Kalki Koechlin calls beau Guy Hersberg her 'favourite feminist'

Kalki and her boyfriend Guy Hersberg together have a daughter named Sappo.

She also shared a photograph of a freshly-baked cake by her.

"Freshly baked heart," she wrote alongside the image.

Recently, the actress had shared a photograph of daughter Sappho and Hersberg on Instagram. In the photo, Guy and Sappho can be seen lying in bed and reading a fabric book.

On the work front, Kalki was last seen in the film "Gully Boy" starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar. She was also seen in the web-series "Bhram".