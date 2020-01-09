Kalki Koechlin blushes as she flaunts her baby bump in a pink bikini

The 'Gully Boy' star Kalki Koechlin is due to deliver her first child with boyfriend Guy Hershberg, this January. The actress took to her Instagram to share some stunning picturs of herself, flaunting her baby bump and her pink bikini pictures will take your midweek blues away.
Super model Lisa Haydon and actress Kalki Koechlin are both changing the game for pregnant women by unapologetically flaunting their baby bumps. Kalki once again shared some beautiful pictures of her flaunting her bump. The 35-year-old who's ready to pop her first child can be seen gleaming with the pregnnacy glow. Kalki can be seen in a pink bikini wearing a huge hot pink hat as she chills by the poolside enjoying some scrumptious breakfast.
She captoned the picture,"*Blushing* Gotta thank @tillotamashome for the 📸 @mezzalunafashions for the 👙 @angelinajoseph for the 👒 @guyhershberg for the ♥️ Also grateful to all my friends and fam for the support, for the kindness of strangers, for the energy bubble around me, for the hope of renewed innocence, empathy and change in 2020."
'Sacred Games' actress Kalki Koechlin announced her pregnancy with partner Guy Hershberg, a classical pianist from Jerusalem, Israel in September. In an exclusive interview to HT Brunch, she said that it’s already been five months now and she has chosen a naturalist birth cenntre in Goa for a water birth.
The actress has already decided a name for the baby without knowing if it’ll be a girl or a boy. This is what she had to say to HT Brunch about the name, “I’ve chosen a name that works for either gender and that is representative of a gay person, because I want my child to have that freedom of movement under the many umbrellas of gender that we have.”
On the work front, she was last seen in ex-husband Anurag Kashyap’s Sacred Games 2.
