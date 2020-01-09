Kalki Koechlin blushes as she flaunts her baby bump in a pink bikini

The 'Gully Boy' star Kalki Koechlin is due to deliver her first child with boyfriend Guy Hershberg, this January. The actress took to her Instagram to share some stunning picturs of herself, flaunting her baby bump and her pink bikini pictures will take your midweek blues away.

Super model Lisa Haydon and actress Kalki Koechlin are both changing the game for pregnant women by unapologetically flaunting their baby bumps. Kalki once again shared some beautiful pictures of her flaunting her bump. The 35-year-old who's ready to pop her first child can be seen gleaming with the pregnnacy glow. Kalki can be seen in a pink bikini wearing a huge hot pink hat as she chills by the poolside enjoying some scrumptious breakfast.

She captoned the picture,"*Blushing* Gotta thank @tillotamashome for the 📸 @mezzalunafashions for the 👙 @angelinajoseph for the 👒 @guyhershberg for the ♥️ Also grateful to all my friends and fam for the support, for the kindness of strangers, for the energy bubble around me, for the hope of renewed innocence, empathy and change in 2020."