Kalki Koechlin Birthday Special: 'Sacred Games' actor's adorable moments with daughter Sappho

By Shubham Bhargav

Kalki Koechlin turns 37, on January 10. These are the most delightful moments of the National Award winning actress with her daughter Sappho

Kalki Koechlin is one actress who is known for choosing offbeat films and portraying extremely challenging roles.

Born in Puducherry to French parents, the actress has gained critical recognition for her terrific performances in movies like 'Margarita with a Straw' and 'Waiting'.

The talented actress welcomed her first child with boyfriend Guy Hershberg last year. Here a few adorable pictures of the mother-daughter duo.

It appears like little Sappho in this refreshing picture is trying to comprehend the pose her mother is making on the yoga mat.

The 'Gully Boy' actress has been spending some quality time with her family lately. These enchanting moments of the mother-daughter duo shared by the star on her Instagram handle are simply delightful.

