Kalki Koechlin Birthday Special: From 'Shaitan' to 'Margarita with a Straw', best movies of the actress

Known for her thought-provoking views and bold statements, Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin will turn 40 on January 10, 2022.

Kalki, who often picks up unconventional roles for her films, also enjoys a real-life persona that believes in breaking all stereotypes.

Although a French citizen, she has been brought up and lived most of her life in India. Kalki was drawn to theatre from a young age. She studied drama at Goldsmiths, University of London.

Kalki is also an activist and promotes various causes like health and education to women empowerment and gender equality.

The actress has spearheaded several critical and commercial hits like 'Dev.D', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', 'Margarita with a Straw' among others.

On the occasion of her birthday, here are some of her best movies:

Dev.D

It is a modern-day take on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's classic Bengali novel 'Devdas'. After breaking up with his childhood love Paro, Dev finds solace in drugs and alcohol. He soon bumps into Chanda played by Kalki, a prostitute, and falls for her.

The Girl in Yellow Boots

The movie is about Ruth played by Kalki who barely remembers her father, but she cannot forget him due to a letter in which he had asked her to look for him. She comes to India to find him but faces many problems along the way.

Shaitan

Based on the 2007 murder of Adnan Patrawala, the film revolves around five friends who wanted to live an adventurous life but get embroiled in a crime. The film stars Rajeev Khandelwal, Kalki Koechlin, Gulshan Devaiah, Shiv Panditt, Neil Bhoopalam, Kirti Kulhari, Rajit Kapoor, Pawan Malhotra and Rajkummar Rao.

Zindigi Na Milegi Doobara

The film's story follows three childhood friends, Arjun, Kabir, and Imran, who reunite for a three-week road trip. Kabir and his fiancée Natasha, played by Kalki, experience significant misunderstandings. During their trip, each friend chooses a dangerous sport for the group to partake in.

Ek Thi Daayan

Bobo, a famous magician played by Emraan Hashmi, plans to marry his girlfriend Taamara . However, he is secretly scarred by persistent hallucinations of his dead sister and is forced to seek psychiatric help. Kalki plays the supporting role of Lisa Dutt.

Margarita with a Straw

It stars Kalki Koechlin as an Indian teenager with cerebral palsy who relocates to America for her undergraduate education and comes of age following her complex relationship with a blind girl, played by Sayani Gupta. Kalki won a National Film Award for her acting in this film.

