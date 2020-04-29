'Kalakaar marte nahi': Vivek Agnihotri mourns Irrfan Khan's untimely demise

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. He was 53.
He was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday for a colon infection. He was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018.
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri mourned the death of his "first friend in Bollywood". Irrfan Khan was the lead actor in Agnihotri's debut directorial venture 'Chocolate', which released in 2005.
Taking to Twitter, Agnihotri tweeted the poster of the movie. He captioned it, "My first film. My first friend in Bollywood. Will miss you."
In another post, Agnihotri tweeted an image saying, "Tere fan rahenge sada (I'll always be your fan)."
Agnihotri further said, "Kalakaar marte nahi (artists never die)."
The actor was a part of some amazing movies. Maqbool, The Namesake, Mumbai Meri Jaan, Slumdog Millionaire, Paan Singh Tomar, The Lunchbox and Hindi Medium to name a few.
"Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, "As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it"," an official statement from the actor's representative read.
"I trust, I have surrendered"; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It's saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it," the statement said.
