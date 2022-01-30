Kajol tests positive for COVID-19, shares daughter Nysa's photo saying 'don't want anyone to see my Rudolph nose'

Bollywood actress Kajol has tested positive for COVID-19. She shared her health update with her social media followers on Sunday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared the news along with her daughter Nysa's photo, since she doesn't want to show her red 'Rudolph nose' from the infection.

"Tested positive and I really don't want anyone to see my Rudolph nose so let's just stick to the sweetest smile in the world! Miss u @nysadevgan and yes I can see the eye roll," Kajol captioned her post.

In the photo, Nysa is all smiles as she poses for the camera and flaunts her mehendi clad hands.

Moments after she shared the post, fans flooded the post with get-well-soon comments. "Get well soon queen," a social media user wrote.

"Take care Kajol. Prayers for your speedy recovery," another added.

On the other hand, actress and new mommy Priyanka Chopra was all praise for Nysa. She commented, "She’s stunning."

Nysa is Ajay Devgn and Kajol's first child. The couple also have a nine-year-old son Yug.

For the unversed, Nysa, after completing her studies at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School, enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore in early 2018.

Kajol was once asked if Nysa would be entering showbiz, to which the actress said that her daughter is too young to decide whether she wants to follow the footsteps of her parents and become an actor.

